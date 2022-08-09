Mount Isa to host Veterans Day service

Mount Isa will be hosting a Veterans Day commemorative service at the end of next week.
On Saturday 20th August at 10am there will be a Veterans Day commemorative service at the Memorial Cenotaph in front of the Civic Centre.
Advertisement
There will a gathering afterwards at the Irish Club.
The Mount Isa RSL Sub-Branch said Vietnam Veterans Day is on August 18, but for commemorative purposes we now combine that day with the recognition of the rest of the conflicts and peacekeeping missions since Vietnam as well.
It is an important day to remember the fallen and those who have sacrificed in all of the modern-day conflicts including Korea, Malayan Emergency, Indonesian Confrontation, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq and Peacekeeping and Peacemaking missions
The RSL said all service and ex-service personnel are welcome to the service as well as families and friends and all of the public.
"It is not a large service like ANZAC Day involving the schools, a band, parade etc. and it should only go for about half an hour or so. Then afterwards from 11am onwards we will be meeting at the Irish Club Sports Bar for some snacks and refreshments, and of course we would love everyone to come back to the Irish Club too to make it a great day," the RSL said.
"We would love for the public to come along wearing their medals and to lay a wreath if they would like to. For any enquires, or to register to lay a wreath, please contact Jason on 0436 642 189 who is organising the day. A handy tip to remember which side they should be worn on is that if they are on your left-hand side, they are very close to your heart which means they are yours. If they are on the right-hand side then they belong to another. So L/H side for the owner, R/H side if you are wearing them on behalf of another."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.