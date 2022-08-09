The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Doomadgee to lead close the gap initiative

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doomadgee will lead a Queensland-first "closing the gap" pilot to identify how best to roll-out priority programs in health, housing, and early childhood in First Nations communities.

Doomadgee will lead a Queensland-first "closing the gap" pilot to identify how best to roll-out priority programs in health, housing, and early childhood in First Nations communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.