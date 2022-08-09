CASA on the path to flight safety in Gulf region

An aircraft flying unusually low this week is nothing to worry about, residents in communities in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait are being reassured.
According to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, a twin-engine Cessna Conquest will be carrying out important flight path safety checks to make sure instrument procedure flight paths at various aerodromes operate safely.
It's a triennial CASA regulation to ensure that the ongoing safety of approach procedures are checked, within an area up to 40 kilometres from an aerodrome.
"Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times," a statement read.
"Local residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.
"Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft."
The checks are taking place on Tuesday in the Century Mine, Doomadgee, Mornington Island and Burketown areas, while on Wednesday, they will fly over Normanton, Kowanyama, Pormpuraaw, Aurukun and Weipa.
On August 11, Thursday, the plane moves on to cover the northern peninsula, Yorke, Sabai and Horn Islands, and will be at Lockhart River, Coen and Cooktown on August 12.
Checks were carried out on Monday at Cloncurry and Mount Isa.
If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days, they will be carried out as soon as possible.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
