CASA undertaking flight path checks in north west and far north Qld

By Sally Gall
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:37am
CASA on the path to flight safety in Gulf region

An aircraft flying unusually low this week is nothing to worry about, residents in communities in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait are being reassured.

