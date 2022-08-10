LNP risk irrelevance: Letters

It was indeed pleasing to see a climate bill finally pass the lower house but "not a good look for the LNP to oppose climate legislation" ("Climate action is good, but more is needed", North West Star, 5/8).
According to vote compass, Climate change was the number one issue across Australia prior to the Federal Election.
Polls show that 75 per cent of Australians are concerned about climate change with that number growing with every extreme weather event.
Unless the Coalition get on board with stronger emissions reductions plans and targets, they risk irrelevance and hamper their slim chance of election in 2025.
Australia is poised to capitalise on a new clean, decarbonised economy.
Queensland needs support to ensure it does not get left behind.
Amy Hiller,
Kew
I purchased two pensioner adult tickets for the three day event at this years Isa Rodeo.
I cant help that we ended up with Covid just this week and can no longer attend.
I have been in touch with Isa Rodeo Admin to be told of their no Covid refund policy, and then to be told of a No refund Policy across the board, no reasons of any kind are acceptable.
I cannot afford to lose $250 as we also have a trip to Townsville due for medical reasons.
How many other people due to no fault of their own will lose their ticket money?
I would have expected a much better and fairer handling from a big organisation such as this.
Catherine Hamilton,
Mount Isa
Our new Prime Minister, Albanese, has spoken from the heart at the Northern Territory's Garma Festival, with a determination to take an Indigenous Voice in our Constitution, to a general referendum.
Addressing the economic and social disparities of indigenous representation, requires more than a response on a ballot paper.
"Closing the Gap" means more equitable opportunities for indigenous Australians as a priority, after 250 years of settlement.
With education and health facilities the keys to equal opportunity, perhaps these should be first addressed in remote communities where conditions are below par and found wanting.
Children in remote Indigenous communities fall far behind the national average, in all aspects of education and social development, often beingnormalised to alcohol-related violence.
The demise of "Intervention" by the Howard Government, a practice to avoid alcohol-related violence in remote communities, where welfare-dependence is the norm, now will become part of the problem, not the solution.
It's time our remote indigenous communities expect better welfare standards, while facilitating access to the best education and health facilities for their people.
The demand for a voice must have a willingness to expose their people to the same high standards as all Australians, if these communities are to flourish.
It is a team effort and takes genuine commitment by both parties.
Eloise Rowe
Tannum Sands
