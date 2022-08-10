The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

LNP risk irrelevance: Letters

Updated August 10 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WALLS: Late afternoon light at the Granite Mines, Mount Isa. Photo: Derek Barry

LNP risk irrelevance by not joining climate push

It was indeed pleasing to see a climate bill finally pass the lower house but "not a good look for the LNP to oppose climate legislation" ("Climate action is good, but more is needed", North West Star, 5/8).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.