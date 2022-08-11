Time for one last rodeo for me: Editorial

And so, after the best part of seven years of writing for the North West Star, my time is up.
One last rodeo, one last bush poets breakfast, one last parade, one last Mailman, one last editorial.
I've been able to count the passing years by the big events. My first rodeo in 2016 when they were still working out how best to transform the Mardi Gras into a street festival. There was an awkward time when everyone left the rodeo arrival and we watched the floats outside Buchanan Park.
The year 2017 was much better. It was the first Isa Street Festival and from memory Jessica Mauboy was the star attraction. People voted with their feet and packed out the city centre with Mauboy playing a fantastic concert in the carpark at Rodeo Dr and Camooweal St.
The 2018 event had X factor in what was the Rodeo's diamond jubilee (though it started in 1959 there were two rodeos in 1970 thanks to a visit by the Queen) and the North West Star proudly put out a rodeo wrap.
Then 2019 was the actual 60th year anniversary so an excuse for a big party headlined by a Sunday night concert with John Farnham.
In 2018 and 2019 the Americans came over for a fantastic US v Australia best-of-the-best series to entertain the masses.
Then came 2020 and the world turned upside down.
From March onwards big events fell like ninepins and the Isa Rodeo was not spared.
There was a virtual rodeo held in Brisbane and though it attracted a big online audience no one could say it was a patch on the real thing.
It was great to get back to the real thing in 2021 though the Street Parade was a late COVID cancellation and last minute changes to the entertainment line-up with Sheppard drafted in to replace Guy Sebastian.
This year the street parade AND Guy Sebastian are back and writing these words in advance it promises to be a great weekend.
Friday is my last day so say hi and goodbye if you seen me around.
I assure you I will miss you all.
Derek Barry
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
