Mount Isa Rodeo is up and running

The 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is up and running after a morning of competition on Thursday.
Emerald rider Leanne Caban leads the first section of the barrel races clocking a time of 16.58.
Liss Kenny leads the breakaway roping with a time of 4.2 seconds.
Australian champion Ty Parkinson leads the rope and tie in 10.25 seconds.
Charters Towers cowboy Jace Land leads the steer wrestling with a time of 6.4 seconds.
Rocky Glen NSW's Linden Raaen leads with a score of 64 points after the first round of the 2nd div broncs.
The arena is now being cleared for the first ever Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo which starts at 5pm.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
