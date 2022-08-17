Bronc riding cowgirl Emily Howkins hits the North West rodeo circuit

A Cloncurry cowgirl has hit the North West rodeo circuit, giving the guys a run for their money.
Emily Howkins, 29, is one of the few female Queensland competitors competing in the bronc ride and station buck jump in the male dominated sport, but that didn't stop her competing in two North West rodeos in the last fortnight.
Howkins rode in the Local Station Buckjump and Second Division Bronc Ride at Curry Merry Muster Festival and Mount Isa Mines Rodeo going head to head with some of the best local riders in the region.
"I came back to Cloncurry for a holiday and to visit my family and decided to enter in some local rodeos," she said.
"In Cloncurry I snapped a stirrup leather, but I reckon I would have ridden time otherwise, they were perfect horses.
"And in Isa I think I had a lot of nerves and stage fright, so I didn't ride time, but it was great to be a part of an event on that scale.
"It was great to compete at two of the best rodeo's in Australia."
Howkins said she had been involved with horses for many years, conducting track work and undertaking a jockey traineeship.
"I had done track work for about 10 years and was training to be a jockey. I was falling off a lot of race horses and I saw a saddle bronc school come up and I felt like I needed to learn how the cowboys stayed on the horses.
"Once I got a bit more into it, I realised it was a proper sport and not just trying to stay on a bucking horse; I got hooked."
Howkins started competing in Ranch Bronc Riding, a two-handed rough stock event in a western styled saddle.
"The event has just started up in Australia so there aren't many events that have it, so I was riding like the blokes in the saddle bronc instead," she said.
"I had never ridden in the station buckjump before competing in Cloncurry, that was my first time."
Having competed in rough stock events for the last two years, Howkins said it was a family affair and she couldn't compete without their support.
"Isa Rodeo was a family get together for us. My partner competed in the Team Roping, his son won the Second Division Bareback and made the finals for the Second Division Bulls. Tyler won the Indigenous Saddle Bronc. Brothers Darryl and Hunter Chong were in the bullfighting team and George rode bulls and broncs," she said.
"We all help each other out getting on our stock and cheering each other on. It's nice to have them behind the chutes when I am getting on my horses too."
Howkins said she was the only female competitor she had come across consistently competing in the men's Saddle Bronc.
"There are some girls who compete in the female only competitions. And I've seen some compete once and not return. There aren't many sticking with the guys," she said.
Howkins has a few goals in her sight, including being selected for the World Finals for Ranch Bronc Riding.
"Firstly I'd like to improve myself and be recognised as a bronc rider.
"Also if I could get to the states that would be good. I was selected for the World Finals in Cheyenne, Wyoming this year, but couldn't get there due to family reasons, but I would like the opportunity to go there again."
If any females are interested in competing in rough stock rodeo events, Howkins said "give it a go."
"Get to a rodeo school and go for it! If I can do it anyone can."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
