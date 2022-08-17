While most people travelled to the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo last weekend to soak up all the bull and bronc riding action, a pair of local physiotherapists were working behind the scenes to provide treatment and care to competitors.
It is a side of the rodeo world that is often overlooked or not commonly thought about.
This was all while being tucked away behind the world famous chutes and near the rodeo stock.
Ms Dimmick said the local physio service had been providing treatment at the rodeo for several years.
"It's really basic treatment that we're doing," she said.
"We're doing strapping; shoulders, knees, some ankles and wrists.
"They also all just want a massage. They're all sore everywhere; everything is all tense and tight."
As rodeo sessions rolled on throughout the day, Ms Dimmick said they were treating between 20 to 30 odd competitors across that time period.
"There has been a steady flow through," she said.
"It's always cool being back here and behind the scenes.
"It's nice to get the front row seat to all the action too."
Mr Martine had only been living up north for seven months, while Ms Dimmick made the move almost three years ago from Brisbane.
"I grew up in Newcastle and was living in Brisbane before I moved up this way," Mr Martine said.
"The experience has been unreal.
"The things that you see out here you just don't see back on the coast or down in the cities. It's great for young people that want to get out and have a fun time."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
