Year of celebrations for Mount Isa's Centenary in 2023

With less than six months to go until Mount Isa celebrates its 100th birthday, the 100 Years Advisory Committee is busy laying the groundwork for a raft of exciting events to be held in 2023.
Advisory Committee Chair Councillor Peta MacRae said 2023 would be a year of celebrations hosted by Council and other community events.
"We are expecting a massive influx of visitors, both former Mount Isa residents and visitors that are yet to experience our terrific city," Cr MacRae said.
"There will be a mix of free and ticketed events and it is the desire of the committee to make the events accessible to locals, both new and old, as well as driving economic activity."
The nine-member advisory committee is made up of local residents representing a number of stakeholder groups, to ensure the events are inclusive and well supported.
"We also have employed a 100 Years Coordinator, who is busily working behind the scenes on entertainment, catering and ticketing options," Cr MacRae said.
Key dates for the Mount Isa 100 Years Celebration include:
"With the help of the Building Better Regions Funding that was received from the Federal Government, we have been able to allocate funds to build even bigger and better events that are traditionally on the Mount Isa social calendar," Cr MacRae said.
"We are also expecting other community groups to hold their own events endorsed by Council. If you are planning an event you would like to be included in the 100 Years
Celebrations calendar, please do not hesitate to contact Mount Isa City Council."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
