Year of celebrations for Mount Isa's Centenary in 2023

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 8:30pm
There will be a mix of free and ticketed events for the Mount Isa 100 Years Celebrations in 2023.

With less than six months to go until Mount Isa celebrates its 100th birthday, the 100 Years Advisory Committee is busy laying the groundwork for a raft of exciting events to be held in 2023.

