The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bush campdraft, rodeo and races Sedan Dip commences Thursday

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint Folker competing in the Juvenile Campdraft in 2021. Photo: file.

Competitors and spectators will be drawn to a remote part of the North West this weekend for an authentic bush experience at Sedan Dip.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.