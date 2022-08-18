Police lodge 276 traffic infringements during Isa Rodeo week

Over the week of the Mount Isa Rodeo, police from Highway Patrol Mount Isa worked in collaboration with Highway Patrol officers from Townsville and Longreach to provide a high visibility road policing presence.
Officers conducted patrols of the major routes entering Mount Isa, as well patrols in and around the town.
Advertisement
A high visibility road policing presence was adopted to ensure the roads were a safe place for members of the community.
On August 8, police intercepted a vehicle allegedly speeding on the Barkly Highway, the driver subsequently returned a roadside breath test (RBT) reading of 0.138 per cent BAC.
A 70-year-old man from Tennant Creek was issued with an infringement notice for speeding 117km/h in a 100km/h zone and was charged with mid-range drink driving. He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on September 12.
On Sunday, August 14, police intercepted a vehicle for the purposes of a roadside drug test (RDT).
The driver allegedly returned a positive saliva test for a relevant drug, and further checks identified the driver did not hold a driver licence.
A 22-year-old man from Mount Isa was charged with drug driving and unlicensed driving, and is expected to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on October 10.
On August 13, police intercepted a vehicle for the purposes of an RBT. It is alleged that the driver subsequently returned a reading of 0.206 per cent BAC.
Police will allege that further checks identified the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured and that the driver did not hold a licence.
A 28-year-old man from Mount Isa was charged with high-range drink driving, disqualified driving and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on October 17.
Other actions taken included:
276 traffic infringement notices including:
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.