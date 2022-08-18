The North West Star
Letters to the Editor

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 10:00pm
Isa Rodeo No Refund Policy

I purchased two pensioner adult tickets for the three day event at this years Isa Rodeo, I can't help that we ended up with Covid just this week and can no longer attend.

Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

