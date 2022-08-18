Letters to the Editor

I purchased two pensioner adult tickets for the three day event at this years Isa Rodeo, I can't help that we ended up with Covid just this week and can no longer attend.
I have been in touch with Isa Rodeo Admin to be told of their no Covid refund policy, and then to be told of a No refund Policy across the board, no reasons of any kind are acceptable.
I cannot afford to lose $250.00 as we also have a trip to Townsville due for medical reasons.
How many other people due to no fault of their own will lose their ticket money? I would have expected a much better and fairer handling from a big organisation such as this.
Catherine Hamilton, Julia Creek
It was indeed pleasing to see a climate bill finally pass the lower house but "not a good look for the LNP to oppose climate legislation" ("Climate action is good, but more is needed", North West Star, 5/8).
According to vote compass, Climate change was the number one issue across Australia prior to the Federal Election.
Polls show that 75 per cent of Australians are concerned about climate change with that number growing with every extreme weather event.
Unless the Coalition get on board with stronger emissions reductions plans and targets, they risk irrelevance and hamper their slim chance of election in 2025.
Australia is poised to capitalise on a new clean, decarbonised economy.
Queensland needs support to ensure it does not get left behind.
Amy Hiller, Kew
In light of Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian's inflammatory comments the other day at the National Press Club in Canberra - one has to wonder why on Earth we are allowing members of the Chinese Communist Party to use this nationally televised platform to sprout Chinese Government propaganda?
The Chinese Communist Party has ill intentions towards Australia, and they are a threat to peace and stability in our region.
It is absolute madness for the National Press Club and the tax payer funded ABC to roll out the red carpet and give a soap box to people and hostile foreign Governments who are clearly acting against Australia's sovereign national interests.
They should be banned from appearing again.
Matt Eggleston, Perth, WA
The LNP is encouraging all Queensland victims of the Palaszczuk Government's failed forensics laboratory to come forward and share their stories.
The Commission of Inquiry needs to hear from all victims to fully understand what's gone wrong and to ensure change happens.
For years we have heard of failings at Queensland's forensics lab.
This inquiry gives us the chance to fix it.
This lab is vital for victims seeking justice in Queensland.
We need to make sure when samples are sent to the lab that any DNA present is identified.
This is not just about community confidence, it is about getting justice for victims.
Victims of murder. Victims of rape. Victims of assault.
The LNP called for this inquiry because we wanted to see victims and their families get justice.
We will keep fighting for them.
You can find out more about making a submission here: https://www.dnainquiry.qld.gov.au/submissions.aspx
Amanda Camm MP
Shadow Minister for Child Protection, Women's Economic Security, Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
