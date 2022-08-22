Safety upgrades complete across North West Queensland roads

Travelling on key routes in North West Queensland is smoother, safer and more reliable following the completion of several road upgrades across the region.
Various sections on Cloncurry-Dajarra Road, Burke Developmental Road and Richmond-WintonRoad have been widened and sealed, improving flood immunity and safety.
Across three projects, 44.81 kilometres of road was sealed and 21.66 kilometres widened.
Additionally, 29 culverts were extended, 13 replaced and seven installed, improving water channels under the roads.
On Cloncurry-Dajarra Road, the 100 kilometres between Cloncurry and the turn-off to Phosphate Hill are now completely sealed.
One section of works, worth $20 million, was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 basis.
Other works on the road, worth $8.5 million and $3 million, were wholly funded by the Queensland Government.
The $14 million project on Burke Developmental Road, an important link for resident, industry and tourism access to northern and north west Queensland, was also completed this month.
Separately, more than 20 kilometres of Richmond-Winton Road, a vital cattle transport link connecting regional business to local and international markets, was also widened in sections and progressively sealed in a $13 million project.
Both projects were funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 basis.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said these road were a vital transport links to move important industry supplies, fuel, food and freight.
"The upgrades have improved safety, network capacity and functionality through the provision of a safe and reliable link that caters for heavy vehicles and flood conditions," Minister King said.
"They support economic growth by providing a more reliable and efficient route and provide remote towns with improved access to vital services and employment opportunities."
Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said over the next four years, the Palaszczuk Government would be delivering $29.7 billion worth of road and transport infrastructure projects across Queensland, supporting 25,200 good jobs.
"Maintaining freight and passenger connectivity is a high priority for regional communities and I am pleased these upgrades contribute to safer and more reliable access," Minister Bailey said.
"The projects were funded under stimulus programs from the Australian and Queensland governments in response to COVID-19.
"The projects have not only improved safety and flood immunity on these roads; they have also supported jobs in uncertain times."
Queensland Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the Palaszczuk Government would be delivering $18.1 billion worth of road and transport infrastructure in regional Queensland over the next four years, supporting 16,220 jobs.
"Our plan includes upgrading key regional roads like Cloncurry-Dajarra Road, Burke Developmental Road and Richmond-Winton Road.
"This upgrade means the 100 kilometres between Cloncurry and the turn-off to Phosphate Hill are now sealed, which makes it safer for locals - it's great news for the North-West."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
