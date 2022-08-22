The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Safety upgrades complete across North West Queensland roads

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:25am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Cloncurry-Dajarra Road, the 100 kilometres between Cloncurry and the turn-off to Phosphate Hill are now completely sealed. Photo supplied.

Travelling on key routes in North West Queensland is smoother, safer and more reliable following the completion of several road upgrades across the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.