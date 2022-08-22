The Victorian Variety Bash has received a warm welcome in Mount Isa as they spent the day recovering and repairing vehicles on their journey to Cairns.
129 vehicles and over 500 participants arrived in town on Sunday afternoon after an eventful journey along the Birdsville track.
The North West Star heard from Bashers that one station wagon had rolled on the track, but managed to flip their vehicle back over and keep driving it, with little damage and no injuries reported.
The first Bash car arrived in Mount Isa on Sunday at 3pm with the last two vehicles being towed in from Boulia at 3am on Monday morning.
Bashers then spent the day recovering and repairing vehicles in Mount Isa, before departing on Tuesday morning for Julia Creek.
At the breakfast debriefing at Buchanan Park, The North West Star heard bashers had an eventful experience in Mount Isa.
"A handbag was stolen by some youth, some heroic Bashers made chase and retrieved the handbag returning it to the local woman," an official at the debrief said.
"Another Basher ran into some mechanical issues with his diff, however one Mount Isa local was generous enough to offer the diff out of his own F-truck, on their word that they would return it in the mail when they got back to Melbourne.
"We have seen some kind generosity here in Mount Isa, with people offering parts and making donations while we've been in town."
The North West Star spoke to Melbourne Bashers, John Castle, Charlie Scarcella and Greg Butt from Car 666 about their journey so far.
"We left from Melbourne and drove north to Beechworth VIC, then Cobar NSW, to Broken Hill NSW, to Maree SA, then Birdsville QLD to Mount Isa," John Castle said.
"We are having a rest day in Mount Isa today (Monday), as some vehicles need mechanical attention and a big enough hub to make the repairs.
"We do travel with four mobile workshops and they're very talented mechanics and they volunteer their time and tools. I've seen them make a radiator from a Valiant fit a Holden and a diff from a Ford Falcon fit a Valiant or Dodge; they're very good at customising vehicles to get them through to the next location."
The Car 666, has accumulated 43 years of Variety Bashes between them, with John Castle claiming 13 years, Charlie Scarcella claiming 29 years and Greg Butt experiencing the Variety Bash for the first time.
"I have seen a lot of Australia taking part in the Variety Bash," Mr Scarcella said.
"There are many places I have been more than once, but that doesn't matter. Variety is a great charity to be a part of and take part in each year.
"In my years of taking part and fundraising, I would have raised over $400,000.
"The cars must be 30 years or older and in 2022 Variety Vic is on target to raise over $2 million, which is incredible.
"It is great to be a part of the Bash and raising funds for kids in need."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
