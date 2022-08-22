Fossil tourism the focus of newly-appointed Riversleigh committee

The North West Star
Fostering fossil tourism the focus of newly-appointed Riversleigh World Heritage Advisory Committee

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:13pm
Supporting tourism and good jobs to one of the world's most famous fossil sites, a site marker project and the development of a strategic management plan are key priorities for the Palaszczuk Government's newly-appointed Riversleigh World Heritage Advisory Committee, which recently met in Mount Isa.

