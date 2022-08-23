Golfing duo Perrin and Sciascia claim Club Foursomes Championships

Auretta Perrin and Angie Sciascia claimed the Club Foursomes Championships title during the Ladies Competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club.
Held on Saturday and Sunday, Perrin and Sciascia's 178 secured the win outclassing the field of players and defeating the runners up by 22 shots.
Auretta Perrin and Angie Sciascia finished day one with 91 leading the field by eight shots, on day two their game only got better finishing with a brilliant 87 off the stick to take the title.
Claiming the runner up trophy was Liz Jakeman and Tarrene Frost finishing the competition with 200 gross total.
In the handicap section of competition, Sandra Beattie and Ulla Allen secured the win with a nett total of 149 to take home the trophy.
Bernie Hartnett and Dani Harris claimed second in the handicap division with a nett total of 166 to take home the runner up trophy.
The day one nett award was won by pair Suni Thogersen and Alison Gordon, while duo Linda Bellamy and Margie McElligott had the strongest nett on day two.
Nearest to the pins on Saturday went to Frost and Jakeman on hole 2 and 18, Perrin and Sciascia took remaining pins on holes 4 and 12.
On Sunday pin shots were won by Perrin and Sciascia on hole 6 and 17, Frost and Jakeman on hole 9.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies played an 18-hole stroke event.
Ulla Allen won the day with a brilliant 71 nett.
Runner up was Sandra Beattie who finished the day with and equally great score of 73 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Liz Debney on hole 5 and Ulla Allen on holes 10 and 17.
Rodeo weekend the ladies took to the course in an 18-hole flag event.
Suni Thogersen came up trumps taking the trophy with an excellent 70 nett.
Two players Sally Dawson and Sandra Beattie who finished close behind on 72 nett shared the runners up and ball rundown prizes respectively.
Nearest the pins went to Angie Sciascia on hole 2, Sandra Beattie on hole 8, Sally Dawson on holes 11 and 15 and Auretta Perrin on hole 16.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
