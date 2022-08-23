The North West Star
Sorghum blooms in the Gulf of Carpentaria

Updated August 23 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:36am
Seventy-five years after the Queensland Government declared it would grow sorghum on a remote Burketown property, a Gulf leader took it upon his own shoulders and has harvested the first crop, creating jobs and critical diversification amid grim biosecurity threats to Australia's beef industry.

