Mount Isa students pick up tricks of the resources trade

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:32pm
Grade 10 students from Spinifex State College. Photo supplied.

The resources sector's next best and brightest electrician, mechanic, or boilermaker could be among a group of enthusiastic Grade 10 students from Spinifex State College, who today (23 August) attended a Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) workshop.

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

