Mount Isa students pick up tricks of the resources trade

The resources sector's next best and brightest electrician, mechanic, or boilermaker could be among a group of enthusiastic Grade 10 students from Spinifex State College, who today (23 August) attended a Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) workshop.
Thanks to support from Glencore Queensland Metals, the QMEA, the education arm of the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) delivered its Tradies for a Day Workshop to about 20 Mount Isa students who rotated through different trade-based activities.
QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity, Ms Katrina-Lee Jones said this unique and popular workshop allowed students to experience exciting trade roles in the safety of the classroom environment.
"Guided by apprentices and tradespeople from Glencore Queensland Metals, students rotated through activities related to skills needed in the areas of auto electrical, pneumatics, engineering measurement, mechanical aptitude, welding via simulator technology, and engineering drawing," she said.
"Today's workshop saw students use their manual and mind skills as they completed the QMEA's Apprentice Aptitude Test at the end of the session, giving them an insight into prerequisites needed for an apprenticeship."
Glencore Zinc Assets Australia General Manager Human Resources, Clint Milner said in addition to the successful and highly sought-after Oresome Trades Camp held in July, the company is proud to partner with the QMEA to deliver Tradies for a Day in the Mount Isa region.
"Each year, Glencore Queensland Metals offers a range of exciting entry-level opportunities across its copper and zinc operations, and we are proud to be among the top graduate employers in Australia in 2022," Mr Milner said.
"We hope this workshop will encourage students to consider a rewarding career in the resources sector, especially with us at Glencore Queensland Metals."
Spinifex State College Principal, Mr Chris Pocock said students really enjoy this workshop as it integrates hands-on career experience with traditional classroom learning.
"Some students will choose a training pathway after school, leading them to career in a trade-based role, and this workshop gives them the opportunity to experience the life of a tradesperson guided by experienced professionals who can answer any questions they have."
As Australia's largest and most successful industry-led education and schools training initiative, the QMEA seeks to broaden student and teacher knowledge of career opportunities in resources.
The academy encourages a talent pipeline of employees into vocational and professional careers, with a focus on female and Indigenous participation. The QMEA currently engages with 90 schools and is a partnership between the QRC and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
