Win your school a visit from Johnathon Thurston

Get Ready Queensland is encouraging schools to educate students on natural disasters to go in the running to win a visit from Johnathon Thurston.
The 2022 Get Ready Queensland Schools Competition provides teachers with a series of resources to support students to learn more about natural disasters and to prepare for them.
Teachers simply choose an activity, snap a photo or video of the students with their finished Get Ready projects, and go into the draw to win a visit from rugby league legend Johnathon Thurston.
Get Ready Queensland said the resources aligned with the Australian Curriculum's HPE and HASS areas.
"Get Ready Queensland helps Queenslanders prepare for extreme weather. Research shows prepared households are not only able to better care for themselves, their families and properties during a disaster, but also recover more quickly.
"Extreme weather is par of life in Queensland. In fact Queensland has more natural disasters than any other state in Australia - more than 90 in the last decade including tropical cyclones, floods and storms.
"While we can't change the weather, we can Get Ready."
Entries close October 7, 2022 with the winner drawn during Get Ready Queensland Week, October 10-15.
Submitted images will be used on the Get Ready Queensland social media channels to promote the school's involvement.
To find out more and download the Get Ready activities and promotional materials, visit www.getready.qld.gov.au/schools or contact getready@qld.gov.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
