Concept and design works underway for Mine Workers Memorial

The Mine Workers Memorial Advisory Committee has engaged an architect design agency to develop concept and detailed design works for a miners' memorial in Mount Isa.
CA Architects has been tasked to the project and will also assist with determining suitable locations for the construction of a memorial.
The Mine Workers Memorial Committee consists of people who are dedicated to building a facility in Mount Isa to remember those members of the Mount Isa and North West community who lost their lives in the mining industry.
This Committee comprises Mount Isa City Councillors and Council staff and local residents, including three former North West mine workers.
Glencore Mount Isa Mines has also provided the services of some of their staff to assist in providing technical advice to assist in the decision-making process.
"A purpose of the memorial will be reflecting the massive improvement in safety in the local mining area, by comparing the reduction in fatalities in the industry over recent years, due to the emphasis on safety in the industry," Advisory Committee Chair Tony McGrady said.
The Advisory Committee assists Council by making recommendations and providing guidance on infrastructure, events, and funding opportunities.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
