Queensland's longest-running charity motoring event, the Variety Bash, will depart from Winton next week to raise funds for kids in need.
More than 450 Bashers will hit the road on August 29 raising funds for more than 7000 kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability.
Across the 10-day event, Bashers will travel through North West and South West Queensland before making their way east to their final destination, Yeppoon.
Variety Queensland CEO Steve Wakerley said the event was about helping kids reach their full potential no matter their circumstance.
"The Variety Bash raises more than $1 million for Queensland kids in need every year.
"Supporting kids right across Queensland, regardless of their postcode is what we are most proud of."
Mr Wakerley said the Variety Bash would be visiting nine schools over the ten-day event, and the schools would also be the beneficiaries of some extremely exciting surprises along the way.
"Growing up regionally is not easy," Mr Wakerley said.
"Living hours from the closest hospital or city comes with a massive set of challenges, so we also focus on the disadvantage that these kids face each and every day due to being isolated from things that city kids can take for granted. Whether that's just getting to school, or other more complex challenges faced by families of kids living with a disability.
"That is also why on this Bash, thanks to our fundraisers, we have gifted the kids at Julia Creek State School their very own Variety Sunshine Coach.
"Increasing school participation is key to positive outcomes for kids, so every bit we can do to make it easier for these kids to get to school and learn is a good thing."
The Variety Bash has raised more than $24 million for Variety the Children's Charity since its inception in Queensland and helped countless kids reach their full potential.
Participants fundraise a minimum of $8500 per car. Each vehicle must be two-wheel drive and at least 30 years old.
"Most Bashers usually end up raising much more, thanks to their amazing commitment to support kids who need it most," Mr Wakerley said.
"Even after the Bashers return home, the positive impacts of the journey and their efforts will continue.Their fundraising will be used throughout the year by Variety to deliver more grants, programs, scholarships and experiences to promote inclusion and equality across Queensland in 2023."
You can get involved by donating to support kids in need, head to www.varietybashqld.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
