RFDS Dental Service to brighten smiles in Boulia

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) (RFDS) will be providing dental services in Boulia this week (Tuesday 23 August - Thursday 1 September).
Stationed at Boulia Primary Health Care Centre, the RFDS dental team will be on the ground to provide vital oral healthcare services to the local community.
The mobile dental surgery will be led by RFDS Principal Dentist, Stevie Dilley, who said getting out into Queensland's rural communities was her favourite part of the job.
"For many people, going to the dentist can be a scary experience - particularly if it's their first time, so we always ensure patients feel comfortable and at ease when they visit the mobile surgery," Dr Dilley said.
"It's a privilege to be a part of the RFDS Dental Service and to be able to provide vital dental care for people in outback communities."
The RFDS Dental Service operates from a purpose-built mobile dental surgery and features state-of-the-art equipment, including an OPG machine. Patients have access to a range of services such as oral health maintenance, X-rays and extractions, treatment for acute or pre-existing conditions and treatment for gum disease.
RFDS (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the RFDS Dental Service was an important extension to the aeromedical retrieval and primary health care services provided by the Flying Doctor in Queensland.
"Regular dental check-ups are so important for the overall health, but Queenslanders in rural and remote locations often have to travel a long way to visit the dentist, which can mean taking time off work or school, and time away from home," Ms Staib said.
"By bringing our mobile dental surgery to communities like Boulia, the RFDS Dental Service helps to bridge this gap, ensuring people have access to a dentist and dental services on a regular basis, close to home."
The RFDS Dental Service has delivered dental care for nearly 10 years to communities across regional, rural and remote Queensland. In the past 12 months, the state-of-the-art mobile dental surgery has travelled to 20 towns and RFDS dental teams have treated more than 1,700 patients.
For more information about the RFDS Dental Service, patients can call 1800 002 507.
To find out where the RFDS mobile dental surgery is travelling to next, head to www.rfds.co/oralhealth
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
