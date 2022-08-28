Unseasonal rain predicted on Monday afternoon

Unseasonal rain is expected on Monday, as a major trough moves across the North West.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 90 per cent chance on rain on Monday (August 29), as a major trough moves through Western Queensland.
BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said there was a very high chance of showers and thunderstorms.
"There is also an upper level system that will take its time moving through Monday and Tuesday and reigniting again on Friday," Mr Regano said.
"The first wind of rain will be Monday and it will affect the North West with showers and possible storms, most likely in the afternoon or evening.
"Towards the end of the week Longreach and Winton are expected to get a second wind of rain but not so much Mount Isa."
Winton has already received 21mm, Cloncurry only 1.2mm and Urandangi 0.8mm. Mount Isa and other parts of the North West have recorded no rain in the last 24 hours.
Monday is predicted to reach a top of 30 degrees with 90 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, Tuesday should reach a top of 27 degrees, low of 16 and a 70 per cent chance of up to 5mm.
Wednesday should reach a top of 30 degrees, low of 15 and zero chance of rain, while Thursday is forecast to reach a top of 31, low of 15 and 5 per cent chance of showers.
Friday is predicted to reach a top of 29 degrees, low of 16 and 20 per cent chance of showers.
Into the weekend, Saturday is forecast to reach a top of 26, low of 11 and Sunday should see a top of 27 degrees, low of 10 and no chance of rain.
Mount Isa Water Board have reported the lake levels; Lake Moondarra sitting at 39.7 per cent and Lake Julius at 86.2 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
