Engines roar at Mount Isa Motor Show

Roaring engines and petrol fumes were on display at Buchanan Park on the weekend, as motor enthusiasts attended the Mount Isa Motor Show.
More than 1100 people attended the annual event held by Mount Isa Motorsports & Recreation Inc on Sunday August 28, which featured 50 entries and 20 display vehicles and bikes.
Mount Isa Motorsport and Recreation secretary Nadia Cowperthwaite said this was the biggest event held since the event's inception.
"This year we had a huge response to our event and we raised over $10,000," Ms Cowperthwaite said.
"There were a heap of entries and display vehicles, as well as displays from local police, the army, and fire truck.
"This was the biggest even we've had to date, we've received amazing feedback and have been blown away by the support including new volunteers coming on board."
Champion of the show was awarded to Kyle Macnamara for his 1971 Datsun 1200, while the People's Choice was won by Warren Burke for his XY Falcon.
Best Australian vehicle was also won by Warren Burke for his XY Falcon, Best American vehicle was won by Vince Vardy for his Chevy Belair, Best 4WD was won by Jeff Gillow for his G60 Patrol, Best European vehicle was won by Carl Cunanan for his Mercedes C63, Best Japanese vehicle was won by Terry Smith for his Mazda B1600 and the Best Unfinished Project was won by Tyler Griffin for his 1975 Dodge Valiant.
In the Bike categories, Best Cruiser was won by Ron Pertovt for his Harley CVO Road Glide, Best Sports was won by Phil Lovelock for his 2015 BMW K 1300R and Best Other was won by Peter Roberts for his Royal Enfield.
Ms Cowperthwaite said there were a number of projects on the horizon for Mount Isa Motorsports and Recreation Inc.
"We like to have events every few months. Even though we are already thinking about next year's Motor Show, we are also looking at what we can do in a few months," she said.
"We would love to do a motorsports event, which is currently in the pipeline.
"And several of us are on the Motor Sport Complex Advisory Committee, so we are working towards that as well. Hopefully we could have a Motor Sport Complex by the time our event comes around next year."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
