Engines roar at Mount Isa Motor Show

Best Australian vehicle was also won by Warren Burke for his XY Falcon, Best American vehicle was won by Vince Vardy for his Chevy Belair, Best 4WD was won by Jeff Gillow for his G60 Patrol, Best European vehicle was won by Carl Cunanan for his Mercedes C63, Best Japanese vehicle was won by Terry Smith for his Mazda B1600 and the Best Unfinished Project was won by Tyler Griffin for his 1975 Dodge Valiant.