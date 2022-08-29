Queensland Police reiterated their message for Road Safety Week on Friday by hosting a caravan road safety event to discuss safe outback travelling.
Caravan tourists from Queensland and interstate gathered at the Sunset Caravan Park to chat with officers from Mount Isa Highway Patrol about maximising safety for caravan drivers.
The event focused on education and was well received by those who attended and stimulated engaging conversation on road safety.
Police discussed weight and load requirements for caravan towing and provided a free caravan weighing service for caravaners to see if their rig exceeded any mass limits.
"The event demonstrated that it is not only police who can contribute towards safer roads but members of the local community can also make a positive contribution to road safety," Sergeant Paul Quinlan said.
As part of this year's Road Safety Week, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads urged motorists to start taking greater personal responsibility for their safety on the road.
The number of annual road fatalities on Queensland roads has increased yearly since 2019. Already this year, 193 people have died on Queensland roads as of August 21, up by 12 compared to the same time last year.
RACQ spokesperson Tristan Vorias said far too many drivers weren't taking the fatal five seriously.
"These are not called the Fatal Five for no reason, they are the top causes of deaths on Queensland roads."
The fatal five include speeding, driving under the influence, driving without seatbelts, distracted driving and fatigue - the behaviours most commonly linked with fatal traffic accidents.
"We encourage all Queenslanders to reflect on these shocking figures during Road Safety Week and vow to drive like your life depends on it, because it does," Mr Vorias said.
