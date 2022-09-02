The Mount Isa City Council have begun accepting nominations for the 31st annual NQ Sportstar Awards.
Nominations are open to sportspeople to recognise the remarkable sporting performances and achievements of athletes from within the region.
Advertisement
The inaugural NQ Sportstar Awards took place in 1990 and is the longest running dedicated sporting awards in Queensland.
Nominations are open for seven awards in categories such as Senior, Junior, Masters, and Athlete with a Disability Sportstar of the Year, Alan Ticehurst Memorial Award, Teams Award and the Sporting Excellence Award.
Amongst the finalists last year from Mount Isa were high school student Kyle Bartolo and Sunia Raitava who finished runner up in the Masters category.
The North Queensland Sports Foundation has also announced it will be including the NQ Hall of Fame in this year's award ceremony.
The NQ Hall of Fame will recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of North Queensland's rich sporting heritage.
Last year's Hall of Fame inductees included Cathy Freeman, Tom Gorman, Laurie Lawrence, Pat Rafter and Karrie Webb.
The awards ceremony will take place on November 5 at the Cloncurry Shire Hall.
Mount Isa nominations for the awards will close on Friday, September 23 at 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.