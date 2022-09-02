The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open for 31st annual NQ Sportstar Awards

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High school student Kyle Bartolo, right, represented Mt Isa at last year's NQ Sportstar Awards. Picture Mount Isa City Council Facebook.

The Mount Isa City Council have begun accepting nominations for the 31st annual NQ Sportstar Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.