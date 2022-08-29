Multicultural Festival celebrates New Zealand and Pacific Islands

Mount Isa Multicultural Festival will return this Friday to celebrate the cultures and traditions of New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
The annual event held by Good Shepherd Catholic Church will celebrate Mount Isa's diverse community on Friday September 2, 6pm, with a Multicultural street festival at 17 Stanley Street.
Chair Tony McGrady said the event was held in Mount Isa each year to celebrate our cultural diversity.
"Each year we celebrate a nation or a part of the world. We've had China, Philippians, the whole works, this year we look to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands," Mr McGrady said.
"The purpose of the Multicultural Festival is to celebrate the city of Mount Isa and the numbers of people we have living here from various countries in the world.
"We believe that Mount Isa is unique, in that we have people from all over the world working and living in harmony in our small community in North West Queensland."
Mr McGrady said the Festival provided a great opportunity to learn more about cultural customs and beliefs.
"All of this year's entertainment will be based on the Islanders. They've been rehearsing long and hard, so the entertainment alone will be worth coming to see," he said.
"We also have international dishes from various countries of the world.
"This is a vital celebration for our community, it brings together people from all around the world and makes us appreciate different customer, traditions and cultures.
"We work alongside people from different countries and make cases we don't get a chance to understand what their traditions are. At the festival, we see first hand what their background is and how important it is."
Mr McGrady said the Prime Minister of New Zealand was invited to attend, but was unavailable.
"She was very impressed with the invitation but wished us all the best as she couldn't make it," he said.
"So Queensland Parliament member for Cooper Jonty Bush will represent the Queensland Premier and open this year's festival."
Aside from providing an evening of entertainment, Mr McGrady said the event also provided a chance to support local community groups and encouraged all to make an appearance.
"We are expecting a crowd of thousands to attend this festival, it is always well received with the community," he said.
"There is a $1000 lucky door prize, $10,000 Draw, bar, cafe, raffles, cents sale, kids games and more."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
