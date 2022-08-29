The North West Star
Mount Isa retail Sunday trading laws to change in August 2023

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:53am, first published 3:28am
Traeger MP Robbie Katter chats to locals outside Mount Isa Coles. Coles is one business who could apply for Sunday trading as of August 2023. Photo supplied.

Mount Isa's retail sector will be able to make submissions to trade on Sundays when legislation changes into Sunday trading come into affect next year

