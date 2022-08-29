Mount Isa retail Sunday trading laws to change in August 2023

Mount Isa's retail sector will be able to make submissions to trade on Sundays when legislation changes into Sunday trading come into affect next year
A Parliamentary Inquiry into the operation of the Trading (Allowable Hours) Act 1990, was called in September to reforms to the Act enacted in 2017.
After a four-month investigation by the Queensland Education, Employment and Training Committee, the recommendation to lift the Sunday trading ban on big businesses was one of nine handed down in a report this month.
As of August 2023, big businesses are able to apply to the Industrial Relations Commission to open on a Sunday, under the Trading (Allowable Hours) Amendment Bill 2022.
Education, Employment and Training Committee Chair Kim Richards said a 12 month extension was provided to the existing moratorium that had been in place for the last five years and would allow time for regions to prepare for the changes.
"That gives regions the opportunity to get themselves in a position to adopt those changes when they come in," Ms Richards said.
"As of August 2023, the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission become the arbiter that will determine any changes to different retailers who apply.
"After August next year, should Mount Isa and its retail industry bodies wish to make an application to the QIRC to trade on Sunday or public holidays they'll be able to."
Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the move, which was supported by Mount Isa City Council but opposed by the KAP, was short-sighted and threatened the viability of small, independently-owned businesses like corner stores, green grocers and IGAs.
The KAP had argued for the protections relating to Sunday trade be extended until 2027, but the Queensland Government refused.
"In relation to the moratorium that prevents the opening up of Sunday trade to the big retailers, the KAP tried to further extend this moratorium for additional five years instead of just the 12 months that Labor wanted," Mr Katter said.
"This was in a bid to increase the protection afforded to the fragile economies of rural and regional communities across Queensland and the small, independent retailers that operate within these communities who we believe will be adversely affected by de-regulation and additional market access being provided to the bigger players.
"These smaller retailers simply cannot compete with the big fish - across the board, whether it's buying powers, staff wages, advertising, they are undercut at every turn.
"The debate of this issue is often incorrectly summed up as one of 'what's more convenient?', but it is about so much more than that in the long run."
Small-business owner Bob Burrows told ABC North West Queensland that, while the next 18 months bought him some time, it was inevitable that the tail end of 2023 will be challenging for his Colonial Convenience grocery store.
"Sunday is our busiest day of the week with Coles and Woolies shut. Our trade on a Sunday makes up for slow days like Mondays and Tuesdays. It is pretty much the reason the business can survive," Mr Burrows said.
"For now we'll still have that little piece of the pie. We're trying our best to build ourselves up strong enough so if they do come in we can try and get through it. But it is definitely going to be hard, it will be a rough time."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
