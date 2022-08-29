Rainband results in significant falls across the North West

The North West could see isolated showers on Tuesday, after unseasonal rain yesterday afternoon.
A rainband crossing Western Queensland resulted in significant falls on Monday, with Winton recording the highest total of 68 millimetres.
Mount Isa and Urandangi received the smallest falls in the region recording only 3.4mm, Cloncurry recorded 16mm, Dugald River and Lake Julius reported 29mm.
Heading east, Julia Creek recorded 4.2mm, Richmond 18mm, Hughenden 8.8mm and to the south Boulia recorded 4.6mm.
"For this time of year it did start a little early, not quite spring yet and significant storms," a Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist said.
"As those storms moved they seemed to build on themselves resulting in significant rainfall, with a lot of lightening on the radar as well.
"Rain will not be as significant on Tuesday for the North West more towards Longreach."
The BoM is forecasting a medium chance of showers on Tuesday (August 30), with a 40 per cent chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon and reaching a top of 28 degrees.
Wednesday sunny conditions will return with a top of 29 degrees and low of 15. Thursday a top of 30 degrees and low of 16.
Friday a chance of rain will return, 30 per cent chance of a shower, reaching a top of 28 degrees and low of 15.
Into the weekend, Saturday to reach a top of 25 degrees and low of 11 and Sunday reaching a top of 27 degrees and low of 9.
Mount Isa Water Board updated the lake levels on Monday (August 29), Lake Moondarra at 39.5 per cent capacity and Lake Julius at 86.1 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
