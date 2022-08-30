A group of doctors, health workers and First Nations leaders will trek from Cape York to Mount Isa to raise awareness of rising rates of rheumatic heart disease across Northern Australia.
Deadly Heart Trek is aimed at helping tackle the rising rates of RHD amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, by trekking through remote communities and supporting and educating communities to help eliminate the disease.
Deadly Heart Trek member and Paediatric Cardiologist Dr. Bo Remenyi said while RHD had been eliminated in many parts of Australia, rates of RHD in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, especially those living across northern Australia, were the highest in the world.
"If not diagnosed or treated, RHD can cause heart failure, disability, and even death," Dr Remenyi said.
"Without action, it is estimated that more than 9000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, most under 25 years of age, will develop acute rheumatic fever or RHD by 2031.
"We must prevent this, through education, the upskilling of local community members, and early detection and treatment - particularly in communities with restricted access to medical facilities.
"Communities each have their own unique experiences and so we will work with local people and the local councils to help understand the impact of RHD on their people, and how we can stop it for good."
Beginning on Thursday Island, the Trek will see two teams travel from Cape York to Mount Isa, arriving on September 4.
The team will be visiting communities by invitation, where there is a high burden of disease. It aims to empower Aboriginal leadership and self-determination and demonstrate that RHD needs political action and commitment.
RHD Australia's Director and proud Noongar woman Vicki Wade said RHD was a serious health justice issue causing devastation and disruption across Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities."
"It's destroying lives through ongoing and painful injections, surgeries for children as young as five, unnecessary deaths and the huge impact all this is having on our communities," Ms Wade said.
"Yet there is Aboriginal leadership, community demand, collective goodwill and an evidence base in 'the RHD Endgame Strategy' that shows us that we can eliminate this disease, if we take action now; action like this Trek."
The teams will undertake a range of activities, including:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
