Coles has launched its annual fundraising appeal to help support families and children living with life-limiting conditions as part of the supermarket's ongoing partnership with Queensland children hospice, Hummingbird House.
From tomorrow, Mount Isa residents have up until September 27 to purchase $2 donation cards from Coles which feature four unique designs created by Hummingbird House families.
Hummingbird House is Queensland's only children's hospice and acts as a home away from home for 5,700 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.
McKenzie Weight and her mum Sheryl spent time at Hummingbird House making memories before McKenzie passed away from a rare genetic mutation in April this year.
Sheryl said Hummingbird House gave her daughter the opportunity to build her independence in a safe and loving environment.
"Hummingbird House was like family that supported us through difficult times over the years. Without this support life would have been very different. We are so grateful to all the staff for the work they do," she said.
"Kenz loved to have disco parties in the pool, swinging on the swing and hanging out on the rooftop with her friends and staff."
Hummingbird House General Manager Dr. Fiona Hawthorne said Coles' fundraising this year would be vital for families who require support to care for a child with a life-limiting condition.
"Hummingbird House support families through their entire journey caring for a sick child," she said.
"Our specialised staff and support services are tailored to support every family member, whether through clinical or peer support, respite care or end-of-life and after-death care."
Coles Queensland State General Manager Jerry Farrell said the company had raised $3.5 million since partnering with Hummingbird House in 2014.
"We started fundraising for Hummingbird House at 60 Coles supermarkets across Queensland before it was built and we've now trebled our support by fundraising at more than 180 stores," he said.
"This year, we hope local Mt Isa residents can help us raise more money than ever by buying $2 donation cards at the checkout."
All funds raised will go towards helping Hummingbird House continue providing family support services, therapy, and care for children with life-limiting conditions.
