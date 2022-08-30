A sign of the times, Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre sign changed

Signage at Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre has been respectfully replaced, bringing it inline with the current ownership of Mount Isa Mines.
The facility was formerly named the Xstrata Entertainment Centre in 2005 after the former owners of Mount Isa Mines donated $1 million to build the facility.
Advertisement
The new Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre sign was installed on Friday August 26, measuring one metre high by 20 metres long.
Mount Isa City Council mayor Danielle Slade said Mount Isa Mines was a continuous supporter of the community and warranted a name change after the change in ownership.
"The former name was on a par with the mine being owned by Xstrata at the time. Through the years Mount Isa Mines has been a very big supporter of the Entertainment Centre and given a further $250,000 in 2016 to help with further fit out of the facility," Cr Slade said.
"We felt it fitting with the change of owners, we changed the name to Mount Isa Mines Entertainment Centre."
Cr Slade said many new residents or tourists didn't understand why it was called Xstrata.
"Some people found it confusing why it was called Xstrata or its connection to the community," Cr Slade said.
"We are so thankful to Mount Isa Mines for the continuous support they have given over the years.
"This building is so important to Council and the community. It is well utilised and a fantastic facility to offer the community. It has been instrumental in the last 17 years."
Mount Isa Mines mining director Ettienne Moller said it had always been important for Mount Isa Mines to be an integral part of the community.
"Supporting the community through a building like this is amazing and an opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of our community," Mr Moller said.
"It is fitting that the name has changed, the baton is passed onto Glencore and important to showcase Mount Isa Mines and its contribution in town.
"This is my second time around in Mount Isa. Funnily enough, my first time here was when this building was originally constructed and at that stage it was important to contribute to the community.
"We always want to be part of where we live and work. Almost all of our employees live in town so any contribution to town is a contribution to our employees and community. It remains important to help Mount Isa grow."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.