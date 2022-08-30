Five-time Golden Guitar winning musician Amber Lawrence will stop off in Mount Isa this weekend as part of her mammoth "Living For the Highlights" album tour.
The country music singer-songwriter will play the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday night to celebrate the release of her new album.
The album is called "Living For the Highlights" and was released in July last month. It was Lawrence's highest charting album to date, reaching number five on the ARIA charts and number one on the ARIA Country charts.
Lawrence's album discusses sensitive topics such as the miscarriage of her unborn son and features a range of co-writes with Travis Collins, Melanie Dyer, Katrina Burgoyne, Matt Scullion and Phil Barton.
Lawrence channelled her family's grief into the album's heartbreaking centre piece "You Were Mine". Speaking about the song in July, Lawrence said her family's experience mirrored what a lot of people have been through.
"It was really hard and probably harder to sing than record," she said.
"I wrote that song because I gave birth to a baby at 21 weeks and obviously that's too small to survive.
"I don't like talking about it, even though I will talk about it. This song was very easy to write because it's so real."
Tickets are still available online for Amber Lawrence's show at the Mount Isa Civic Centre this Saturday night. Doors open at 7pm.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
