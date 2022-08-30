The North West Star
Catch multi-award winning singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence at the Mount Isa Civic Centre this Saturday

Amber Lawrence's new album reached number five on the ARIA charts and number one on the ARIA Country charts.

Five-time Golden Guitar winning musician Amber Lawrence will stop off in Mount Isa this weekend as part of her mammoth "Living For the Highlights" album tour.

