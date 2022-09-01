Golden Guitar-winning singer-songwriter Josh Arnold has teamed up with locals from the small township of Birdsville to produce his latest single "Outback and Beyond".
The song and the accompanying music video features the voices of locals and children from Birdsville State School.
Advertisement
Arnold has previously written songs about the North West, heaving teamed up previously with the Mount Isa School of the Air and schools in Dajarra, Julia Creek, Cloncurry and Hughenden.
Arnold said the song attempted to represent Birdsville through the perspective of the locals.
"It's quite a unique special place in a lot of ways," he said.
"A lot of people go there for a new start, so it's sort of where the journey ends and starts."
Birdsville has only a small population of approximately 110, however, remains a popular tourist destination, playing host to the annual Birdsville Races.
"When people think about a tourist town, sometimes they don't realise what it means to the locals and the history there and it's a really powerful place for them," Arnold said.
The song comes as part of Arnold's "Small Town Culture" project which he launched in 2010 while working as a teacher's aide in Toowoomba. Arnold has since visited hundreds of rural towns throughout Queensland, collaborating with communities to produce songs and music videos dedicated to those towns.
Raised in the small Queensland town of Tara near Dalby, Arnold said showcasing small towns in rural Queensland was an opportunity for the communities to feel heard.
"They just love the opportunity to record and be in a video, but they love the opportunity to sing about their town and tell the world about their town."
"Outback and Beyond" was released on August 29 and is now available on Spotify and all online music platforms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.