The annual Gregory mini-school was held last week at the Gregory Downs sports facility, attended by over 30 eKindy and Mount Isa School of the Air children.
Children, parents and governesses travelled to Gregory from stations around north west Queensland and the Northern Territory to spend time with their friends and teachers, who travelled up from Mount Isa and Brisbane to attend.
It was an early start for the fun-filled days, with morning sport and exercise activities beginning just after sunrise, and events including a disco, team games, and a presentation, awards and graduation celebration going well into each evening.
Other highlights included spending time with School of the Air friends, a visit and talk from Gregory and Burketown rangers, who brought along three saltwater crocodiles to show the children, visits to the Gregory River after school to enjoy the beautiful cool, clear water and of course, the delicious meals cooked by Sam and her team of willing parents and governesses.
