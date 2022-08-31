Curry, mine carts and more at the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival

Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party will be hosting Cloncurry's most unique and competitive competitions again this year, the Mine Cart Rally and Curry Cook-Off.
These competitions have become an annual attraction for the festival, and festival organisers are calling for nominations.
The festival is an opportunity for the community to celebrate its lifestyle and history.
Cloncurry has a rich history with the mining and pastrol industries. Since its early days, the town has relied on these industries for its growth and prosperity. The Mine Cart Rally is a competition that pays homage to these industries and their history within the Shire.
The rally is a race like no other! Teams of two have to complete a range of obstacles all whilst being pushed around the course in a mine cart. The mine cart designs are as much about speed as they are about aesthetics, and some do not meet either criteria!
Mayor Greg Campbell is looking forward to this year's festival, with an inside scoop on the Mine Cart Rally.
"It is an explosive event, testing competitors skills and endurance over the length of the course. From dodging a teammate's wayward whip crack, to banging dog spikes, to scoffing some curry, the Mine Cart Rally has it all. The crowd can be assured there will be plenty of thrills and spills!"
It is only fitting that the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival hosts a Curry Cook-Off, given it is widely known as The Curry and has a history of being hot. It is a popular event among locals, an opportunity for many to put their culinary skills to the test.
The Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on their It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.
Tickets are now on sale for the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party and nominations are open for these two great events. If you have a speedy mine cart or spicy cooking skills, be sure to nominate via the festival's website www.experiencecloncurry.com/beattheheat.
