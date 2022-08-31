The North West Star
Curry, mine carts and more at the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival

August 31 2022 - 5:00am
Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Curry Cook-Off.

Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party will be hosting Cloncurry's most unique and competitive competitions again this year, the Mine Cart Rally and Curry Cook-Off.

