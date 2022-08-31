Planned power outage to affect Normanton residents

Normanton residents will experience a planned outage on Friday, due to developments in the area.
Ergon Energy crews will commence a network upgrade on Friday September 2, 9am to 3pm, to pave the way for a new supermarket in Normanton.
51 properties will be affected by the outage, Area Manager Charlie Casa said it would help local crews get the work done more efficiently and safely.
"We'll be installing new poles and other equipment so we can connect this new local business and we're giving the community plenty of notice so they can plan ahead for power interruptions," Mr Casa said.
"An outage on Saturday 3 September will affect most of the town, but we've scheduled the work from 6:30am-10:30am to minimise the impact and we're bringing in a crew from Cloncurry to assist.
"We will always notify you by mail if your home or business is going to be affected by a planned outage and you can sign up for SMS reminders at www.ergon.com.au/selfservice," he said.
Outages from 9am-3pm on Friday 2 September will affect properties in the following locations: Landsborough Street, Matilda Street, Balonne Street, Thompson Street and Dutton Street.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
