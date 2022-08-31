Mount Isa's Australian Air Force Cadets take to the skies

Twelve Australian Air Force Cadets from Mount Isa have taken to the skies to practice their inflight training.
On Saturday August 27, members from Mount Isa based No 111 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets, individually flew in an Cessna 172 aircraft as part of their Pilot Experience flight program.
Advertisement
Alongside a qualified flying instructor from Horizon Airways at Mount Isa Airport, cadets took control of the aircraft under supervision and experienced a range of effects of flight.
This is the second stage of a program initiated by Air Operations Wing of the AAFC to give cadets a first hand knowledge of flying.
AAFC Squadron Leader Geoff Strange said three American Osprey aircraft also landed at the airport.
"An inspection was arranged with the cadets being invited to go aboard and sit in the passenger seats," Squadron Leader Strange said.
"This will undoubtedly be long remembered by those cadets."
A visit to the Royal Flying Doctor Service hangar was also arranged and the cadets were able to familiarise themselves with the medical equipment carried on these aircraft and gain a knowledge of the operation of this service.
The day concluded with an inspection of the local Queensland Fire and Rescue Service station.
"The equipment carried on fire trucks was displayed and an explanation on the operation of the fire fighting and rescue equipment given by QFRS personnel," Squadron Leader Strange said.
"The cadets were given the opportunity to try their skills with a fire hose operating at various settings and pressure during the visit.
"Overall, the day was a great success with cadets given opportunities to enhance their experience."
Information on joining the Australian Air Force Cadets can be obtained by phoning the Commanding Officer on 0498 393 163.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.