Horse racing participants suspended ahead of Birdsville Races following jigger allegations

By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
Photos circulated on social media showed a jockey allegedly holding a device which looks like a jigger during training at the Birdsville racetrack. Picture from file.

Queensland racing authorities have suspended the licences of two thoroughbred horse racing participants set to compete at the iconic Birdsville Races this weekend.

