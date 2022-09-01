Queensland racing authorities have suspended the licences of two thoroughbred horse racing participants set to compete at the iconic Birdsville Races this weekend.
The suspensions followed wide circulation of photos on social media that allegedly depicted a jockey holding an object which looks similar to a jigger while training at Birdsville Race Track.
A jigger is a taser-like battery powered electric shock device which can be used to make horses run faster. They are banned in horse racing.
In a statement released yesterday, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission confirmed it was investigating the photos.
"QRIC takes allegations of animal cruelty are taken very seriously. One of QRIC's key functions is to safeguard the welfare of any animal involved in racing, and we will take all steps necessary to protect animals involved in racing," a spokesperson said.
"If a licence is suspended, a participant cannot partake in any activity relevant to the licence category they hold."
Jiggers made headlines in 2019 when champion trainer Darren Weir was banned for four years after police found several electronic devices at his stables in Ballarat.
The Birdsville Races are set to kick off this Friday and will celebrate its 140th anniversary.
