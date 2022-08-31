The North West Star
Ulla Allen takes top honours

By Judy Fangrath
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:01am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Ulla Allen claims 18-hole Stableford event. Photo supplied.

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club saw the lady golfers vie for top honours in an 18-hole Stableford event.

