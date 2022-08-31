Ulla Allen takes top honours

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club saw the lady golfers vie for top honours in an 18-hole Stableford event.
Allen carded an excellent score finishing the day with 34 points to take home the winner's trophy.
The runner up trophy went to Alison Gordon for her equally impressive 31 points.
Pin Shots were shared around with Suni Thogersen on hole 8 and Ulla Alen on hole 14 and Judy Fangrath on hole 18.
The midweek competition was an 18-hole Stableford event, in form Ulla Allen came up trumps for her great score of 32 points.
Runner up prize went to Judy Fangrath not far behind on 28 points.
Pin Shots were won by Ulla Allen on hole 8 and Judy Fangrath on holes 10 and 18.
A group of the ladies travelled to Boulia to play in their Open last weekend blitzing the field of golfers and bringing home a trove of prizes:
Congratulations ladies well done.
