Work on Stamford's digital connectivity project has finished with the installation of fixed wireless broadband and public Wi-Fi coverage along the Flinders Highway between Richmond and Stamford.
The project was delivered through round one of the Federal Government's Regional Connectivity Program which was announced last year.
The new services will allow for greater uptake of new agricultural and business technologies for pastoral producers and retail providers. The project has also sought to improve access to telehealth, education services and public safety communications.
The Federal Government put $202,000 towards the project, along with contributions from network provider, Wi-Sky Queensland.
Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said the government's Better Connectivity Plan would help connect regional Australians, allowing them to "take advantage of technological developments and remain globally competitive."
"Remote communities like Stamford deserve first class communications infrastructure."
Senator for Queensland Nita Green said the service will provide better mobile phone service and broadband for communities in Stamford and Richmond.
"I look forward to seeing how the community can take advantage of this project and further rounds of the program in the future."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni.
