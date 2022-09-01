The North West Star
Broadband upgrades finished along Flinders Highway between Richmond and Stamford

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:54am, first published September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Work has finished on the Flinders Highway broadband upgrade between Richmond and Stamford. Picture Regional Telecommunications Review.

Work on Stamford's digital connectivity project has finished with the installation of fixed wireless broadband and public Wi-Fi coverage along the Flinders Highway between Richmond and Stamford.

