Day 1 of Birdsville Races postponed following severe weather

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:45am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:00pm
Day one of the Birdsville Races has been postponed following heavy rain. Picture Birdsville Race Club.

Day one of the Birdsville Races has been postponed following heavy rain which has left the track temporarily unsuitable for racing.

