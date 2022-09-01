Day one of the Birdsville Races has been postponed following heavy rain which has left the track temporarily unsuitable for racing.
Day one was originally scheduled to kick off today, September 2, as organisers planned to celebrate the Races' 140th anniversary.
Day two of the program will include the TAB Birdsville Cup and is expected to proceed as scheduled tomorrow, September 3.
The Birdsville Race Club and Racing Queensland are looking at all available options for re-scheduling Day one in the coming days.
"Unfortunately, the weather has come into play over the past day and we're disappointed to have to delay the start of the races, but we're eagerly looking forward to the sun coming out tomorrow and a successful Saturday program," Vice President of the Birdsville Race Club, Gary Brook said.
"Spirits remain high in Birdsville as thousands of punters flock into town. The pub is bustling and there's loads of fun and frivolity as we look forward to a great few days or racing and entertainment," Mr Brook said.
"The good news is we have sunny skies ahead of us, so after a day of forecasted sunshine tomorrow, we'll be back on track and running on Saturday."
The track will be inspected again this morning. More announcements are expected to follow.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
