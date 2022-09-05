TAFE Queensland celebrated its 140th anniversary with a celebration in Mount Isa last week.
Staff gathered at TAFE Queensland's Mount Isa campus to recognise the organisation's commitment to vocational education and training.
TAFE is Queensland's largest provider of vocational education and training with more than 120,000 students studying each year in approximately 500 qualifications at more than 60 locations including Mount Isa.
TAFE Queensland Chief Executive Officer Mary Campbell said that the organisation has many incredible achievements worth commemorating.
"At TAFE Queensland, our real end game is job outcomes for our students, and we are proud to see almost 84 per cent of our students go on to work or further study," she said.
"We're incredibly proud of the part TAFE Queensland has played, and will continue to play, in making our state great."
Mount Isa staff were treated to TAFE-branded cake as part of the celebrations.
The celebrations come following the Queensland Government's decision to extend its free TAFE and apprenticeship program through to next year.
The programs will be available for 26 TAFE and 139 apprenticeship programs until June next year for Queenslanders under the age of 25.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
