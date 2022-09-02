Legend Oval is set to host the Mount Isa AFL Grand Final this weekend as anticipation builds for the season decider.
Kicking off at 2:30pm on Saturday, the Alpurrurulam Young Guns will take on the Mount Isa Tigers in the men's final, while the women's final will take place earlier in the afternoon at 1pm.
The Young Guns will look to retain their good form heading in to this season's grand final after taking out the minor premiership, finishing above the Tigers on points percentage.
The Tigers will be looking for vengeance after losing their opening finals game to the Young Guns, going down 66-35.
AFL Mount Isa has reminded attendees at Saturday's game that alcohol can be purchased from the canteen and is not to brought into the grounds, anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated, and children are to be supervised at all times.
Organisers have encouraged supporters to head down early to catch the women's final.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
