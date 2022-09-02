Mount Isa Police have urged drivers to take caution on the roads this month as part of a month-long campaign targeting regional and rural road safety.
Now in its fifth year, the Australian Road Safety Foundation will run Rural Road Safety Month during September to help reduce road trauma in rural areas.
Already this year, 202 lives have been lost on Queensland roads.
Sergeant Paul Quinlan said nearly two-thirds of fatal traffic crashes occur on rural or remote roads, despite Australia's regional and remote population accounting for less than one third of the total population.
"The Mount Isa District has approximately 2270 kilometres of road connecting our towns, the majority of these roads are in a rural or remote location," he said.
"Please make sure you drive the road and weather conditions, the speed limit is the maximum speed, not a target.
"Roads in rural areas tend to have a higher speed limit, narrow shoulders, hazards close to the roadside, undivided lanes - increasing the chance of a head-on collision, poor road surface, gravel surface and single lane."
The major factors contributing to higher death tolls on rural roads are speeding, fatigue, drink driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads have recently reminded Queenslanders to take greater responsibility for their safety while on the roads.
Sergeant Quinlan said motorists can expect to be stopped anywhere at anytime for speeding or a roadside breath test.
"Please make sure you are doing the right thing on our rural roads."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
