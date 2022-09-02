Organisers of the Birdsville Races have announced day two of the event will go ahead after heavy rain forced the postponement of day one.
The Birdsville Race Club and Racing Queensland are looking at options to reschedule day one races to this Sunday, September 4.
Approximately 24 millimetres of rain fell around Birdsville on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving the race track temporarily unsuitable for racing.
Strong winds and easing rain have improved conditions on the track today, as punters get set to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the iconic race meet.
Organisers have yet confirm the race program for tomorrow but have said the TAB Birdsville Cup will definitely feature.
"We are thrilled to moving ahead with a day of racing tomorrow after the weather gods threw us some curveballs over the past few days," Vice President of the Birdsville Race Club, Gary Brook said.
"Thankfully, conditions have improved and we've been working hard to ready the track for an awesome days of racing and festivities as we celebrate 140 years of the Birdsville Races."
Despite the muddy conditions, spirits have remained high amongst punters, many of whom have travelled long distances to revel in the festivities.
The Birdsville fuel station hosted putt-putt golf and damper-making workshops, while the Birdsville Hotel became a buzzing hive of activity as revellers sought to eagerly make the most of the conditions in the absence of any racing.
The lead up to the 140th anniversary of the Birdsville Races hasn't come without its problems.
Queensland racing authorities suspended the licences of two thoroughbred horse racing participants set to compete at the race meet following wide circulation of photos on social media that allegedly depicted a jockey holding an object which looked similar to a jigger while training at Birdsville Race Track.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
