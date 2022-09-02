The North West Star
Day two of Birdsville Races to go ahead despite day one postponement

By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
Heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday forced the postponement of day one. Picture supplied.

Organisers of the Birdsville Races have announced day two of the event will go ahead after heavy rain forced the postponement of day one.

