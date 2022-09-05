Queensland jockey Robert Faehr took out the Birdsville Cup over the weekend as thousands of punters gathered to witness the 140th anniversary of the Birdsville Races.
Celebrations for the milestone race meet got off to a shaky start after organisers were forced to postpone day one's race schedule to Sunday following heavy rainfall that left the track unsuitable for racing.
Advertisement
More than 3,000 lively punters descended on Birdsville for the races, hoping to make the most of the muddy trackside conditions.
Longreach jockey Robert Faehr secured his first Birdsville Cup on the Northern Territory horse Saccharo.
Faehr said he was overwhelmed with emotion when he skipped through the pack to take the lead.
"I had tears in my eyes because I knew I had it. I've been to Birdsville five or six times and never won. I've won in Betoota and Bedourie, so it's great to get a win here," he said.
"My son and I arrived here at 4am on Thursday and we couldn't believe the rain. Thank you to the Birdsville Race Club; you've done a mighty job to get the Races going and keep the crowd happy."
Approximately 24 millimetres of rain fell around Birdsville on Wednesday and Thursday last week plunging the Races in doubt.
Organisers worked around the clock on Friday to prepare the track for Saturday's races as the previous days' rain and clouds cleared completely.
Birdsville Race Club Vice President Gary Brook said he was relieved to finally see the races happen.
"We had a lot of challenges over the last seven days - from road closures into Birdsville to cold temperatures and one of our graders running out of fuel on the track just before the first race was due to start," he said.
"It was a huge relief and the excitement from punters on the track was palpable."
The muddy conditions failed to deter party-ready punters many of whom travelled far and wide to pack the small town of Birdsville.
The Birdsville Hotel became a hive of activity as race enthusiasts entertained themselves with drinks, dancing and live music.
"We've had many challenges over more than a century of the Birdsville Races but, like always, we've powered ahead and given our all to host a cracker outback party like no other," said Mr Brook.
Advertisement
"It's been a tough few days, but the effort has been well worth it to now be celebrating 140 years of the Birdsville Races on this iconic red dirt track."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.