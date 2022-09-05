Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on the State Government to offer security grants to Queensland communities affected by high crime rates.
The grants would apply to communities in North West Queensland where the property offence crime rate is more than triple the state average in some areas.
Advertisement
The scheme would provide property and business owners with a "dollar-for-dollar" contribution of up to $1,500 for those who invest in security measures such as CCTV cameras, alarms, bollards, bars and security screen installation.
Mr Katter said the funding pool would be capped at $10 million a year and would assist up to 6,500 properties or businesses.
"This crime wave doesn't discriminate, people have packed up their bags and left towns, as well as businesses who are under siege already have, or are prepared to, shut up shop as a result of crime, and this is a crying shame in every instance," Mr Katter said.
The state average for offences against property is 373.48 per 100,000 residents. In Mount Isa, that rate has reached 1167.37 per 100,000, while in Normanton and Doomadgee it has reached 1361.66 and 2058.58 respectively.
"The problem lies in the stats and that the community is fatigued," Mr Katter said.
"Also the numbers don't capture the increasing level of violence and boldness, and nor does it capture the sentiment of fear and anger in the community."
"If we are to continue to live with property crime of this magnitude, then the least our Government can do is be proactive in assisting innocent, hardworking people that are being driven to the wall to protect themselves."
Crime in North West Queensland has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The Mount Isa Island BMX Club was severely vandalised last week, leaving the sporting group's facilities devastated. Mount Isa CBD was also the victim of an emergency lockdown on the weekend.
Mr Katter has previously called on the government to introduce alternative legislation such as a relocation sentencing policy and increased blue card accessibility, and told Parliament last week that "violent and destructive youth crime is tearing North Queensland communities apart and they are crying out for help."
He called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "show leadership and step in to ensure that alternative tools, such as relocation sentencing are delivered."
The Premier acknowledged that there were "serious issues in many communities across our state."
"These are very complex issues," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"Unfortunately, some young children who are involved in youth crime do not have safe and secure homes. We need to continue to grow our foster care system and we must recognise that that needs to be culturally appropriate as well."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.