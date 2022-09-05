Katter's Australian Party state leader Robbie Katter has called for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to reject Qantas' bid to take over Alliance Airlines.
The national carrier announced in May this year that it had reached an agreement to wholly-purchase Alliance Airlines, a deal it says will benefit customers.
The Traeger MP said the deal would weaken competition on regional routes, as Alliance Airlines is currently the major charter operator servicing the resources sector.
"For many years I have made addressing the significant issues surrounding air services to regional and remote communities' one of my highest priorities," Mr Katter said.
"I have experienced first-hand the crippling impacts high airfare prices and poor service can have on local communities, industries, economies, and tourism.
"This merger could only have a detrimental effect on rural and remote consumers, particularly those in my electorate of Traeger in North West Queensland.
"I personally believe the total acquisition of Alliance by Qantas will do little but intensify the vast problems already being experienced on the Mount Isa and similar routes."
Mr Katter said these problems included high prices, issues with flight scheduling, poor quality in-flight services and ageing aircraft.
Qantas says it is currently Alliance Airlines' single biggest customer, as the smaller airline can operate up to 18 planes on behalf of QantasLink and also leases aircraft, crews and related services to other airline operators.
The national carrier also says the ACCC has investigated a 2019 deal where Qantas purchased 19.9 per cent of Alliance Airlines, and found there was no impact on competition.
At the time the new proposal was announced, Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said the deal would allow the airlines to extend the operational life of some aircraft, and would also benefit customers.
"The resources sector continues to grow and any new tender for airline services will be very competitive," he said.
"It makes a lot of sense for us to combine with Alliance to improve the services we can offer, which is a positive for both airlines as well as the travelling public.
"We plan to extend our program of guaranteed lower fares for residents in those few communities where Alliance operates its own passenger services, as well as access to our Frequent Flyer program."
ACCC chairwoman Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the commission would scrutinise the Qantas-Alliance Airlines deal closely as it could increase barriers to entry in the regional air transport market.
"We are concerned that this proposed acquisition is likely to substantially lessen competition for air transport services to and from regional and remote areas in Queensland...for corporate customers," Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.
The ACCC says it will hand down its final decision on November 17 2022.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
