Frost wins Mount Isa ladies golf's September Monthly Medal

By Judy Fangrath
September 5 2022 - 5:00am
Tarrene Frost claimed the Bob & Liz Jakeman Monthly medal for September with a blistering score of 67. Picture supplied.

An excellent roll up of lady golfers braved the cold and competed for the Bob & Liz Jakeman Monthly Medal competition.

