An excellent roll up of lady golfers braved the cold and competed for the Bob & Liz Jakeman Monthly Medal competition.
Tarrene Frost returned a blistering score of 67 nett to claim the first-place trophy narrowly defeating her nearest rival.
Rebecca Nankivell was relegated to the runner up spot with an equally great score of 68 nett.
Renee Vassallo and Suni Thogersen featured in the ball rundown for their great scores of 77 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Tarrene Frost on hole 18 and Rebecca Nankivell on holes 9 & 14.
In the mid-week 18-hole Par competition, Sandra Beattie was outright winner taking the title with -1.
Ulla Allen slotted in to the runner up spot finishing the day on -5.
Nearest the pins were won by Sandra Beattie on hole 14 and Ulla Allen on holes 5 & 6.
Mount Isa women's golfers will compete in their last major event for the 2022 season, the 54-hole Club Championships, played over the next two weekends.
